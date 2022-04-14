A police investigation has prompted officials to close a portion of the southbound 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass Thursday morning.

Details about the investigation have not been released, but aerial video from Sky5 showed patrol vehicles behind a red sports car that was stopped with its driver’s-side door open near Skirball Center Drive.

The freeway was initially closed in both directions after the incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. The northbound lanes have since reopened.

Officials said the southbound lanes “will continue to be blocked until further notice,” according to a Tweet from the California Highway Patrol.

Video showed backup from the closure extending all the way to Burbank Boulevard.

Check back for updates on this developing story.