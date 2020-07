Police were in pursuit of a vehicle in the Pomona area Thursday night.

Sky5 was overhead as the blue SUV moved slowly across surface streets in the area of Indian Hill Boulevard around 9:15 p.m.

The vehicle then headed onto the eastbound 10 Freeway toward Ontario.

The SUV exited the freeway around 9:22 p.m. and drove through surface streets in the Montclair area.

The Pomona Police Department terminated the pursuit around 9:25 p.m. and instead began tracking the vehicle.