Police arrest 18-year-old man following sexual assault allegations by Arcadia High School students

Arcadia High School is seen in a Google Street View photo on June 25, 2020.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with sexual assault allegations made by students from Arcadia High School, police said Tuesday.

Dylan Chan, of Arcadia, was arrested about 2 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of using a minor for sex acts, sexual exploitation of a child, possession or control of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, the Arcadia Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities served a search warrant at Chan’s Arcadia home on Wednesday, and police said his arrest is “part of their ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assault and exploitation involving past and present Arcadia High School students.”

Investigators learned about the sexual assault allegations last week and at the time said they involve a former student and possibly two female victims who attend Arcadia High School.

Chan was being held at the Arcadia City Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case, or any other incidents of sexual assault allegations at Arcadia High School, is asked to call the Arcadia Police Department Detective Bureau at 626-574-5160.

