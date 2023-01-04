This man, shown in a photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 29, 2022, is suspected of fleeing the scene of a crash in Echo Park.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday that they’ve arrested a 24-year-old Los Angeles man in connection with a November hit-and-run causing injuries.

On Thursday, police sought the public’s help in identifying the driver seen fleeing the scene after a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion collided with a 1998 Toyota truck at about 7:10 a.m. at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue in Echo Park on Nov. 9, police said in a news release.

The occupants of the Toyota suffered minor injuries.

On Friday, police arrested Alexis Emilio Chavarria near Bixel and Temple streets in Echo Park and booked him for felony hit-and-run. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office decided to charge the hit-and-run as a misdemeanor, though they added a felony charge of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

If anyone has information, please contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.