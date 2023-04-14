The Irvine Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old in connection with a robbery that occurred Wednesday, the department announced.

The suspect was booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall on multiple charges, including robbery, possession of stolen property and assault with a deadly weapon.

At 8:37 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers responded to a call about a robbery that occurred at the intersection of Passage and Nightshade in Irvine.

Police were told that a female victim was walking home from the Quail Hill shopping center when two men approached her. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded that she give them her shopping bags or he would shoot her, authorities said.

After a struggle, the suspects took one of her bags and fled the scene in a black sedan.

One of the stolen shopping bags contained an electronic device with tracking capabilities.

On Thursday, officers traced the device’s location to an apartment in Hesperia, located in San Bernardino County. They saw the suspect enter a previously reported stolen vehicle and go to a shopping center in Apple Valley, they said.

Irvine and San Bernardino officers took the suspect into custody without difficulty and the victim’s stolen device was also recovered.

Detectives working on the case also received a search warrant and found a handgun and ammunition, along with the victim’s property at the suspect’s residence.

Police are still working to identify other suspects involved in the crime.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Mudassar Mahmood at 949-724-7244 or mmahmood@cityofirvine.org