A man with a gun was arrested near the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sunday.

According to LAPD, officers responded to Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue on a call of a man brandishing a gun.

Upon arrival, police were able to locate the man and arrest him without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department reminds viewers to be vigilant, and that if they see something, say something.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.