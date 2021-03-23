Police arrest man on suspicion of fatally shooting patron sitting in booth at Fontana restaurant

Luis Sanchez is seen in a photo released by the Fontana Police Department on March 23, 2021.

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month at a restaurant in Fontana, police announced Tuesday.

The shooting happened March 14 at a restaurant in the 9100 block of Citrus Avenue. The victim, whose identity was not released, was seated in a booth at the restaurant when he was shot multiple times, the Fontana Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Luis Sanchez. He was located days later on March 19 in the 2300 block of E. 2nd Street in Los Angeles, police said.

Upon Sanchez’ arrest, police said a 9mm handgun and a large amount of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Weiske at 909-350-7774 or nweiske@fontana.org, or Det. Valenzuela at 909-356-7126 or lvalenzuela@fontana.org.