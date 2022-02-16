Police arrest man on suspicion of killing 2 people in San Bernardino

A San Bernardino gang member is in police custody, arrested in connection to a pair of deadly shootings that happened earlier this month.

Officials from the San Bernardino Police Department said 18-year-old Quintin Stringfellow was arrested and faces possible charges for two counts of murder for the deaths that happened in the city of San Bernardino.

Police said the first shooting happened on Friday, Feb. 4 around 10:25 a.m. on the 1700 block of North Fairfax Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from several gun shot wounds. The man, identified as Emmett Marcus Stokes, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police began investigating and after pursuing multiple leads, Stringfellow was identified as the suspected shooter. A warrant for Stringfellow’s arrest on murder charges was issued, police said.

Less than a week later on Thursday, Feb. 10, police responded for another shooting around 8 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Arrowhead Avenue. Police found a man identified as Terrance Coates shot dead inside his vehicle. Detectives again identified Stringfellow as the suspect and a vehicle owned by his mother was identified as the vehicle used in both murders.

On Wednesday, San Bernardino police officers attempted to arrest Stringfellow in Redlands on the murder warrants. Police said he fled from police on foot but was eventually taken into custody.

Investigators recovered a handgun that was believed to have been used in one of the shootings, as well as the vehicle used in both shootings.

Stringfellow, who is a known member of a criminal street gang, was arrested on two counts of murder and was booked into jail.

Anyone with information about these deadly shootings should contact the San Bernardino Police Department.