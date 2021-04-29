Police arrest man who allegedly tried to force his way into Redondo Beach home

Juan Brito is seen in a photo released by the Redondo Beach Police Department on April 29, 2021.

A man who allegedly tried to break into a Redondo Beach home on Thursday morning, and then ran away from responding officers, was arrested a short time later, police reported.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Knob Hill around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a man yelling in front or homes, the Redondo Beach Police Department said in a news release. While officers were on their way, a neighbor reported a man had entered their backyard and was trying to force open a door into their home.

Responding officers said that when they got to the scene, the suspect who was identified by police as 27-year-old Juan Brito, was found in a stairwell at the home.

“Police attempted to take him into custody, however the subject ran from officers back towards the backyard of the residence,” police said in a statement.

Authorities set up a containment as Brito allegedly jumped several fences and walls into neighboring backyards.

He was eventually located in a neighboring residence, where he scaled a backyard wall up onto a garage roof to a residence, police said.

After communicating with officers, Brito climbed down from the roof and was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted residential burglary and resisting/delaying an officer.

Police said Brito is a transient from Utah.

He is being held on $50,000 bail.