The pastor of a Perris church who is suspected in a pair of separate sexual assaults has been arrested, Corona police announced Wednesday.

Investigators said the assaults occurred between December 2021 and January 2022.

Both victims named 48-year-old Giovanny Aguilar from Perris as the suspect involved in the incidents, the Corona Police Department stated in a news release.

Aguilar is the pastor of the Restoration Agape Church, located in the 21800 block of Richard Street in Perris.

Following an investigation into the reports, officers arrested Aguilar on March 24.

He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on charges related to sexual assault, the news release stated.

Aguilar has since been released on bail, but the investigation is ongoing.

Due to the timeline of the incidents and Aguilar’s position in the church, investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Police Department at 951-736-2348.