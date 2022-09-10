Eric Yiovani Oliveros-Chavez, shown in this photo provided by the Santa Ana Police Department, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2022.

The Santa Ana Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old Santa Ana man police believe was the person who strangled and tried to sexually assault a woman before a passerby stepped in to help. Now they’re asking anyone with information about possible other victims to come forward.

Eric Yiovani Oliveros-Chavez got off a OCTA bus just after midnight Thursday and allegedly attacked a fellow passenger, a 19-year-old woman, as she walked home, police said in a news release.

Detectives surveilled the bus to see if the alleged attacker would appear again, and Oliveros-Chavez was spotted on the bus wearing the same black Raiders hat on Friday, police said.

When he exited in the 600 block of South Harbor Boulevard, he was arrested, and detectives “obtained additional evidence that identified Oliveros-Chavez as the suspect in this case,” the release stated.

“It is through our detectives’ diligent, persistent and traditional investigative efforts that this suspect was apprehended within 48 hours of this violent crime. We remain steadfast in our core mission of responding to incidents that threaten the safety of the community we serve,” Chief David Valentin said in the release.

Oliveros-Chavez was booked in the Orange County Jail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with the intent to commit a sex act. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Authorities said there could be other victims, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Miller at 714-245-8363 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.