Police arrest suspect accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, fatally shooting man; woman found ‘battered and bruised’: LAPD

A man suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend over the weekend after allegedly shooting someone who tried to help the victim has been taken into custody in Hemet, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday.

Shane Winfield Rayment, 37, was booked on suspicion of murder at a correctional facility in Banning, where he is being held on $3 million bail, according to an LAPD news release. He’s expected to be arraigned in a Riverside County courtroom Friday.

Officers with the Hemet Police Department apprehended the suspect around 5 p.m. Tuesday after initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle Rayment was believed to be driving. He was taken into custody without incident.

The kidnapping victim, identified as 31-year-old Jenny Downes, was found alive inside the vehicle. She was “battered and bruised,” but her injuries weren’t life-threatening, according to LAPD. She didn’t need immediate medical attention and officers escorted her back home.

A third person in the vehicle was initially also taken into custody, but police released him after determining he had no involvement in the case.

Rayment is accused of kidnapping Downes from the 11300 block of Hatteras Street in North Hollywood on Sunday afternoon following some type of dispute. A man then tried to intervene but Rayment allegedly shot and killed him.

The victim was identified as Roberto Fletes, 42, of North Hollywood.

After the fatal shooting, police say Rayment forced Downes into a pickup truck and drove away. He was believed to have been accompanied by four others, a man and three females.

A crime alert was issued, and LAPD released photos of the suspect, kidnapping victim, and the truck. But at some point, Rayment ditched the pickup, and police placed a felony want on another vehicle they linked to him, according to the release.

In detailing the arrest, authorities did not say whether they were still seeking the four others who they had previously described as suspects.

No further details were immediately released amid the ongoing investigation.