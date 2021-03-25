Police arrest suspect in caught-on-video assault of 69-year-old man in Irvine park

Keven Quiroz is seen in an undated photo released March 25, 2021, by the Irvine Police Department.

A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday following investigation into the assault of a 69-year-old Asian man caught on video at an Irvine park last week, officials said.

Keven Quiroz of Tustin is suspected of attacking the victim following a dispute over Quiroz’s dog being off-leash, Irvine police said in a news release.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Friday outside Sierra Vista Middle School.

The victim told police he was walking his dog when they were aggressively approached by an off-leash Husky that appeared to belong to a young man jogging and kicking a soccer ball in the area.

The victim had initially picked up his own dog to avoid conflict, but the larger dog came back, and the victim lost hold of his dog’s leash. The pups began fighting, so the victim tried to separate them, according to police.

But while he was trying to do so, he was hit in the head from behind by the man he’d seen with a soccer ball, investigators said.

No words were exchanged between the suspect and victim, officials told KTLA.

On Monday, police released surveillance video and images in hopes of tracking down the man involved. The footage generated multiple calls, and one tip from an anonymous source led detectives to identify Quiroz as a suspect.

Thursday morning, officers found Quiroz at his Tustin apartment, along with evidence linking him to the assault, authorities said.

An unloaded rifle was also allegedly found in Quiroz’s vehicle. It’s unrelated to the assault case, but police say they’re working to determine if the firearm was lawfully in his possession.

Quiroz was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

Police initially said they were not ruling out the possibility that the incident was a hate crime due to the victim’s race. But on Thursday, they said his ethnicity did not appear to be a motivating factor.

“Based on the totality of the investigation, detectives believe the assault followed a dispute over the suspect’s dog being off leash,” according to the news release.