The Hemet Police Department has taken a juvenile suspect into custody for their possible connection to a homicide case that occurred on Sept.1, the department announced in a press release. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday.

The identity of the suspect won’t be released since they are a minor.

The Hemet Public Safety Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive adult female at 400 West Stetson Ave around 7:42 p.m. on Sept. 1. The unidentified female had visible injuries. She was deceased by the time officers arrived, the press release said.

The Hemet Police Department, in collaboration with the Riverside County Gang Impact Team, opened an investigation into the lady’s death. The investigation is still ongoing.

The deceased’s identity won’t be released until a family member is located and informed about their passing.