Police arrest suspect in deadly Wilmington hit and run

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the hit-and-run incident that occurred in Wilmington on July 3.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Rachel Gutierrez and she is facing murder charges. (LAPD)

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initially responded to the scene, located at 710 N. Fries Ave. near a Food 4 Less grocery store, at around 9:10 p.m. on reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, police told KTLA.

Photo of Juan Aeryan, 36, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while lighting off fireworks in the street in Wilmington July 3, 2023. (Richard Smith)

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Fries Avenue at a high speed, ran a stop sign, drove down the center of the street in the two-way left turn lane and struck the victim, who has been identified as Juan Jose Areyan.

Areyan was thrown 121 feet north on Fries Avenue, where he landed underneath the front end of a vehicle exiting a nearby grocery store. The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene.

Instead of stopping and rendering aid to Areyan, which is required by California law, Gutierrez continued driving northbound on Fries Avenue and made a right eastbound turn onto Anaheim Street, a news release said.