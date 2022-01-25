Police arrest suspect who ran over woman while fleeing downtown L.A. in stolen truck: LAPD

A pedestrian is seen in her hospital bed after being severely injured in a Feb. 20, 2021 downtown L.A. hit-and-run collision. On the right, the suspected driver involved in the collision, Tajon Wright Freeman, is seen in an undated photo released Sept. 21, 2021. (LAPD)

A man suspected of running over and badly injuring a pedestrian while fleeing downtown Los Angeles with a stolen vehicle has been arrested, police said Monday.

The suspect, Tajon Wright Freeman, was found and arrested in Phoenix last month on local warrants, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.

The hit-and-run collision happened Feb. 20, 2021, after the man stole a 2001 Toyota Tundra from the area of Seventh and Figueroa streets and was driving away from the scene.

That’s when the pickup truck ran over a woman who was was crossing the street at the intersection.

The driver kept going, not stopping to render aid to the badly injured woman, LAPD officials said. He later ditched the truck a short distance away.

The woman was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

LAPD in September shared photos of the victim in her hospital bed, where she was lying with a broken arm and visible injuries to her face. They said she was discharged from the hospital, but still faces a long road to recovery.

DNA evidence left in the stolen truck pointed detectives to Freeman, prompting two felony warrants for his arrest.

Police said it appears Freeman had been in the Phoenix, Arizona area since July 2021.

He will be extradited back to Los Angeles, where he faces charges of grand theft auto, felony hit-and-run and felony vandalism.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD Central Traffic Detective Campo at 213-833-3713.