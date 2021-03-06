Police arrest trio involved in 2020 killing of a Long Beach woman

Authorities arrested three suspects who police believe were involved in the 2020 murder of a Long Beach woman.

Brandon Michael Ritter, 35, was arrested on suspicion of killing 44-year-old Terry Limas in March 2020, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Ritter’s mother Jo Ann Ritter, 53, and her boyfriend, 57-year-old Morris Darnell Everett, were also arrested on suspicion of concealing evidence of the crime, authorities said.

The Ritters were taken into custody at their home in the 1800 block of Termino Avenue Thursday, Long Beach Police said in a news release.

Everett was arrested near his home in the 1300 block of Taper Street, where Limas’ body was discovered, police said.

Homicide detectives believe Brandon Ritter was engaged in an intimate relationship with Limas when he violently assaulted her, resulting in her death.

Limas was found unconscious about 10:40 p.m. March 30, 2020, when officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Taper Street to assist the Long Beach Fire Department.

Responding officers learned that, prior to their arrival, the victim had been inside a residence and and was found dead by first responders. Her death was ruled a homicide in August.

A motive was not immediately disclosed.

Police said they planned to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration next week.

Brandon Ritter was being held in jail on $2 million bail, while Jo Ann Ritter and Everett were being held on $1 million each, police said.