L.A. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person responsible for shooting a man to death Sunday morning in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Vermont Vista, authorities announced.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Area responded to calls of the shooting in the 800 block of West 110th Street at around 7 a.m.

By the time police arrived, the victim, described only as a possibly Hispanic male, approximately 30-40 years old, he had already been declared dead at the scene by medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

L.A. police on the scene of a fatal shooting in Vermont Vista on Nov. 26, 2023. (KTLA)

The victim has not yet been identified, nor have police provided any description of a suspect in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at 323-786-5100. Anonymous tips can be made at L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.