Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday asked for the public’s help in connection with the tragic shooting death of 16-year-old Quincy Reese on Saturday night in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Manchester Square.

Friends of the 16-year-old continue to gather outside Crenshaw High School where the teen excelled both academically and athletically, and where he’s being remembered as a caring person.

“If there was something going on, he would always bring something together,” Trayvon Robinson, one of Reese’s friends, told KTLA. “He was always someone you could talk to.”

The teen’s father, Quincy Reese Sr., said his son was an honor roll student and was planning on taking over as captain of the basketball team with plans to play in college.

“God allowed me 16 years (with him), and I’m thankful for that,” his father said.

While no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, the teen’s father had this to say to those responsible for his son’s death.

“You took someone that was a part of a big community, very big community. You stopped some dreams that were supposed to flourish,” he said.

According to police, the 16-year-old was leaving a party Saturday night on Western Avenue and 74th Street when he was shot and killed. LAPD says there’s no known motive and is hoping the public can help locate the person or persons involved in the incident.

In the meantime, family and friends are leaning on one another for support. Kevin Brown, the teen’s grandfather, said the death leaves a void in his heart.

“My whole family is grief stricken, just torn apart by this because we have so much invested in this kid and our kids, period, and their future…and to be snatched away from us like this, in a senseless manner, it’s just unbelievable,” he said.

Albert Carvalho, Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, released a statement in response to the shooting death, which read in part:

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Quincy Reese Jr., who was denied his senior year, playing on Crenshaw High School’s basketball team and a promising future in college and in life.”

As the memorial to Reese outside Crenshaw High School grows, friends, family members, teammates and supporters are expected to gather and pay their respects outside his father’s business on West Florence.