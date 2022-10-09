Authorities with the Inglewood Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing 22-year-old man.

Mickel Newton, 22, last seen Sept. 22, 2022. (Inglewood PD)

Mickel Newton was last seen leaving his residence in a white 2005 PT Cruiser on Sept. 21, according to police.

The 22-year-old is described as Black male, approximately 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds with brown hair and black eyes.

Newton, who speaks to mother on daily basis, has not contacted her since his disappearance, and police said she believes he may have been abducted or be in danger.

Anyone who may see Newton or have information about his whereabouts was encouraged to contact Detective Thompson at 310-412-4386 or by email at jthompson@cityofinglewood.org.