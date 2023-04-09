Authorities with the Arcadia Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.

Joseph M. Sanford, 17, was last seen Sunday afternoon walking eastbound in the 400 block of East Santa Clara Street, with another male subject, officials said in a news release. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, royal blue shorts and brown boots.

The teen is described as Black, approximately 6 foot 5 inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds.

Police said that the 17-year-old does not have a cellphone with him, nor does he have any cash or credit cards.

Anyone with information on Sanford’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5123.