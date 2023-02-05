Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver that left one person dead in Van Nuys Friday.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, LAPD said in a news release.

A dark-colored vehicle, according to police, was traveling westbound on Oxnard Street from Woodman Avenue when the driver struck a pedestrian.

First responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident and declared the victim dead at the scene.

The victim was described as a male Hispanic, around 50-years-old. His name was being held pending notification of next of kin by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Otrosina at 818-644-8036 or Detective Ortega at 818-664-8035. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.