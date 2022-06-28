One person was confirmed to have died and a second person was found unconscious Tuesday night in Chatsworth.

The two people were found unconscious and not breathing inside a parked vehicle on the 21000 block of Plummer Street just before 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the people was confirmed to be deceased while the condition of the other person remains unclear at this time.

Police have confirmed that the death is being investigated as a homicide, although details about what happened are limited.

