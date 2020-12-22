Police: Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after trying to abduct 2 other kids in South L.A.

A woman suspected in a pair of attempted kidnappings in October was apprehended after allegedly trying to abduct two other children in South Los Angeles late last week, police announced Tuesday.

Claudia Guerrero, 30, was arrested last Friday after officers responded to a radio call regarding a kidnapping attempt of an 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy in the 7900 block of Broadway, in the Florence neighborhood, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

They found that the suspect had been detained by two citizens, who recognized the woman from surveillance video previously released by LAPD in connection to abduction attempts two months earlier, the release stated. The citizens held her until police arrived.

Guerrero has been charged with four counts of attempted kidnapping by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, according to LAPD.

In addition to the incident last Friday, she’s suspected of trying to abduct two young boys separately in the Florence area on the evening of Oct. 18.

The first one took place in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue around 6 p.m.

In that incident, Guerrero is accused of walking up to a woman and trying to grab her 1-year-old brother, claiming he was her son, according to LAPD. The victim walked away but was followed by the suspect, who allegedly tried again to take the boy again from her arms.

The victim called for help, getting the attention of a good Samaritan who stepped in to assist, according to LAPD.

Guerrero left the scene and then went to a gated apartment in the 8000 block of South Main Street, where she’s suspected of grabbing a 5-year-old boy as he played with other children, police said.

She tried to leave with the child, but his relatives saw what happened and were able to stop her, according to investigators.

In the days that followed, LAPD subsequently released the surveillance videos that apparently led to the suspect being recognized and identified after the latest attempted kidnapping.