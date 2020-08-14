Police: Beverly Hills man arrested and charged with sexually assaulting women targeted at bars, nightclubs

A Beverly Hills man accused of sexually assaulting women while they were unconscious at his home is facing criminal charges, police said Thursday.

Kamran Syed, 39, allegedly targeted women at bars and nightclubs throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties before driving them back to his home and assaulting them, the Beverly Hills Police Department reported. Authorities said the attacks span from 2017 to this year.

Investigators believe Syed may be responsible for other assaults, so police are asking potential victims or anyone else with information to come forward.

Kamran Syed, 39, appears in a photo released by the Beverly Hills Police Department on Aug. 14, 2020.

Authorities arrested Syed on June 20. According to police, he faces felony charges of assault to commit rape, forcible oral copulation, oral copulation of an unconscious person and three counts of rape of an unconscious or asleep person.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has not confirmed the charges.

Police have not said how many victims were involved or how many allegations he is facing.

KTLA has reached out to police and the DA’s office for these and other details.

Syed is being held in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on $1.5 million bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Anyone with information can call police at 310-285-2125. Those wishing to remain anonymous can text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777, or they can reach L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, on the “P3 Tips” mobile app or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.