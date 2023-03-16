A Riverside Police Department K-9 helped locate a missing adult woman Thursday, authorities announced.

Patrol officers responded to an early morning call about the woman experiencing a mental health crisis at her home. The woman had removed all her clothes and ran out of the house, with her family eventually losing sight of her in the cold, wet weather.

“Officers conducted an extensive search but could not find the distraught woman, so Officer Miller and his tracking bloodhound, Ruger, were called out to help,” Riverside PD said.

Shortly after arriving, Ruger captured the scent of the missing woman and was able to find her hiding several blocks away from her home, in a field near Arlington Avenue and Monroe Street.

Riverside Police Department K-9 Ruger, a bloodhound, seen here (Riverside PD).

“As a precaution, the woman was taken to a local hospital to be given a mental health evaluation.”

Police said that Ruger did what he does best, getting his “nose all up in people’s business for the right reasons.”