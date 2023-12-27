Officers broke the window of a stolen Tesla to get to the suspect who appeared to be sleeping Wednesday morning in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. when police located the stolen vehicle near the intersection of James M Wood Boulevard and South Union Avenue.

Police break the glass of a stolen Tesla in the Westlake neighborhood on Dec. 27, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The owner of the vehicle had been tracking it and informed police after noticing that it had not moved for a while, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Officers tried to get the suspect to exit the vehicle, but the person did not comply because they were either sleeping or under the influence, the spokesperson said.

Video showed officers using a window-breaking tool and a baton to shatter the driver’s side glass.

They were eventually able to peel the window far enough to unlock the door and pull the suspect out of the Tesla.

The suspect was then handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car.

No information about the identity of the suspect has been released.