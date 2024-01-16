A drunk driver in San Bernardino County thought they had made it home safe on Monday night, but a big mistake landed them in jail instead.

According to a social media post from the Upland Police Department, the unidentified driver pulled into a stranger’s driveway “thinking they made it home.”

“[It was] not even the correct street,” UPD said.

The driver then proceeded to fall asleep inside their vehicle while parked in the stranger’s driveway, the department said.

As officers contacted the sleepy suspect at the driver’s side window, they started their car and promptly backed into a police unit.

A photo attached to the post shows the suspect’s dark blue Range Rover with no back license plate after it backed into the squad car’s push bar.

The driver was arrested and booked for DUI.

Police remind drivers to not put their safety or the safety of others at risk by drinking and driving.