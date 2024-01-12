Police across the Los Angeles area have broken up a suspected burglary crew believed responsible for stealing more than $1 million worth of luxury items and other property from homes across the region. Now police say the search is on for additional members.

The group’s reach began coming into focus on Dec. 19 when Glendale police located three people who matched the descriptions of the suspects in several previous burglaries throughout the city. Officers pursued the suspects and, after a brief foot chase, the three were taken into custody.

Days later on Dec. 27, Los Angeles Police Department officers in West L.A. responded to a radio call from officers of the Beverly Hills Police Department regarding a burglary investigation.

Officers were in the area of Coldwater Canyon Drive south of Mulholland Drive where five burglary suspects had fled on foot. Three were eventually apprehended following an extensive search and officers were able to track down their vehicle, a black Ford Explorer. Inside the SUV officers found stolen designer purses, clothing, watches and jewelry which belonged to the victim of the burglary call.

The estimated value of that particular burglary was more than $1 million, police said.

The following day, LAPD officers identified a residence where they believed the suspected had been staying and stashing their stolen goods. They searched the property and vehicles at the scene and recovered even more luxury and designer merchandise. Three more people were also arrested as part of that operation.

Then on Dec. 30, LAPD officers in West L.A. responded for a report of a burglary at a home near Hutton Drive and Melinda Drive in Beverly Crest.

The Beverly Hills Police Department was able to identify a white Mercedes as a suspect vehicle in the investigation and police located it nearby. Four people were arrested near the scene of the burglary and a woman inside the Mercedes was also taken into custody.

Ten members of a large-scale organized burglary crew in Los Angeles are shown in their respective mugshots provided by the LAPD on Jan. 12, 2024. (Los Angeles Police Department)

In the days following these seemingly separate incidents, investigators have now determined that the suspects appear to all belong to the same organized burglary crew.

Police say this group is believed to be responsible for a “multitude of cases throughout the greater Los Angeles area,” although they did not elaborate on the extent of their crimes.

The current scope of the investigation includes detectives from the LAPD, Beverly Hills and Glendale police departments and has since expanded to include the Burbank Police Department.

All those who have been arrested face various charges related to burglary. Those arrested by the LAPD have been identified as:

Mario Luis Carrasco

Alonzo Carrasco

Jorge Alonzo Uvigue

Sofia Bustamante Fuentes

Benjamin Brione Hernandez (Jorge Fernandez)

Maicol Sepulveda

Antony Pena Gomez

The three arrested by Glendale police are:

Abraham Pablo Herrera Montecino (Juan Salomon Castro)

Francisco Alegria Velasquez

Felipe Leiva Solis (Diego Moran Ponce)

The three other suspects have not been identified. Police said this is due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, not because they are minors, and their photos will be released at a later date.

Detectives say they have been able to return most of the stolen property to the rightful owners, but some property still remains unaccounted for.

Anyone with information about the suspects, or anyone who believes they may be one of their victims, is asked to contact the detectives assigned to the case by calling 213-216-5308. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.