Police said they found thousands of pounds of fireworks in San Bernardino on June 26, 2023. (Inland News)

One person has been arrested after a large cache of fireworks were discovered in San Bernardino.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of West Evans Street at 8:30 p.m. Monday night after a tipster reported illegal fireworks, which police found in plain sight, according to Sgt. Chris Gray of the San Bernardino Police Department.

Officials found thousands of pounds of fireworks, multiple firearms and several kegs of black powder, which indicated to investigators that fireworks were being manufactured at the site, Gray said.

On Twitter, police later said the seized amount was about 1,600 pounds over the course of two investigations, and “one of the suspects was armed with a handgun when he was arrested.”

Due to the large amount of explosives, the San Bernardino County Bomb Squad was called in to assist and neighbors were evacuated.

The identity of the person arrested has not been released.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.