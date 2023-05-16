Police arrested a DUI driver cruising in a Murrieta neighborhood with a three-wheeled vehicle on May 15, 2023. (Murrieta Police)

A DUI driver with a three-wheeled vehicle was caught cruising down a Murrieta neighborhood on Monday.

An officer was patrolling the Murrieta Hot Springs neighborhood when he noticed a “very unique Toyota Camry driving near him,” police said.

The suspect’s large sedan was seen coasting on three wheels only. A picture from the scene shows the vehicle with severe front-end damage. The front passenger-side tire was missing, along with the entire front bumper, exposing the vehicle’s inner parts.

As officers attempted to pull the suspect over, he continued traveling for some time before stopping in a parking lot, police said.

Upon investigating, police discovered the driver was involved in two hit-and-run crashes —

One recent victim identified the suspect vehicle as the perpetrator while the second crash happened at a nearby golf course, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested on charges of a hit-and-run and for driving under the influence.

Police said this was the suspect’s second DUI arrest in one month.

“Thankfully no injuries were reported,” officers said. “DUI is 100% preventable. There is no excuse.”