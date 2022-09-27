Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz.

Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California.

Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving on the roads

Quick statistics from Garden Grove Police’s crackdown in September 2022:

Total Citations: 823

Excessive/Loud Exhaust: 273

Impounded/Stored Vehicles: 28

Total Arrests: 31

DUI Arrests: 9

Street Racing Arrests: 5

In April 2022, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office joined 10 other Orange County law enforcement agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, to form an anti-street racing coalition called Strategic Traffic Enforcement Against Racing & Reckless Driving (STEARRD).

“Taking over streets, destroying intersections, and driving nearly 190 mph in traffic next to innocent drivers and passengers are dangerous and violent crimes and they must be treated as such,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “No one – and I mean no one – gets to kill an innocent bystander in pursuit of a high-speed adrenaline rush and get away with it in Orange County.”

Local officers received around 20,000 calls reporting illegal street racers in 2020 alone.

A public service announcement was created by the OCDA featuring actors from the “Fast and the Furious” film franchise, warning the public of the deadly dangers of street racing.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom passed a bill that would allow courts to suspend driver’s licenses for illegal street racers or exhibitionists.