Pursuit driver in custody after crash, standoff with police in Pomona

A man was taken into custody after leading authorities on a brief pursuit that ended in a crash and a standoff with police in Pomona Sunday night, officials said.

The chase began just before 9:15 p.m. as police pursued a driver for a traffic violation, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The pursuit ended in a traffic collision with other vehicles around Third Street and White Avenue, officials said.

The number of vehicles and passengers involved in the crash was not immediately available, but authorities said those involved had complaints of pain.

Around 10:30 p.m., Pomona Police said the driver was refusing to comply with authorities.

A crisis negotiation team responded to the scene, and officials closed off traffic in all directions, the department reported.

About an hour later, the suspect was taken into custody, according to the Police Department. It is unclear how officers managed to arrest the suspect.

As of midnight, police were working to clear the scene. No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.