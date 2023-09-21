The driver of a stolen vehicle was taken into custody after a wild chase on multiple Los Angeles freeways and surface streets Thursday afternoon.

LAPD officers were called to assist in the stolen vehicle chase around 2:50 p.m., as the driver was in the express lanes of the 110 Freeway. It’s unclear where and when the vehicle was stolen, however.

By 3:35 p.m., the driver was heading north on the highway in the Exposition Park area.

The black Mercedes sedan appeared to have a flag or banner coming from the sunroof, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

A stolen vehicle suspect leads police on a chase on the 110 Freeway on Sept. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

The driver was soon heading west on the 10 Freeway, with several LAPD units in tow.

Around 3:53 p.m., the driver exited on Bundy Drive, only to get back onto the eastbound side of the highway.

There, the suspect avoided traffic by heading on the shoulder of the freeway. The driver continued east along the left shoulder, narrowly missing other motorists and the median.

By 4 p.m., the driver had slowed significantly as he hit the beginning of rush hour traffic on the freeway.

The driver eventually exited the 10 Freeway on Crenshaw Boulevard and stopped briefly on the off ramp before continuing on surface streets.

After being stuck in traffic, the driver made a U-turn and began speeding and driving erratically on surface streets.

At one point, the driver even went onto a sidewalk to avoid traffic.

The driver of a pickup appeared to try and box the suspect in as police surrounded the two vehicles.

The driver of a stolen vehicle became stuck in the car while trying to get out following a wild pursuit on L.A. freeways and surface streets on Sept. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

Nearby motorists abandoned their vehicles to avoid being in potential LAPD crossfire as the pursuit suspect exited the stolen car through the open driver’s side window.

While he appeared to be stuck in the car trying to get out, LAPD units inched closer to the suspect, guns drawn.

After a long struggle, the driver eventually wriggled out of the vehicle and laid on the ground before finally being taken into custody around 4:20 p.m.

No further details about the incident or the suspect have been released.