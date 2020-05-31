Police clash with protesters in Santa Ana amid widespread demonstrations

Protesters clashed with police Saturday night at the Santa Ana police headquarters.

Hundreds demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, converged on the police station, at times throwing objects at officers and setting off firecrackers. Santa Ana police said it began about 8 p.m. at McFadden Avenue and Bristol Street. Videos showed police using tear gas to push back the demonstrators.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were on standby in case of fires.

There were no immediate reports of arrests, injuries or looting.

