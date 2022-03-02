Police Commission approves new limits on ‘pretextual stops’ by LAPD officers

Under a new policy adopted Tuesday, Los Angeles police can no longer use minor violations as an excuse to investigate motorists, bicyclists or pedestrians for more serious crimes unless they first have information that justifies the intrusion.

And when officers do make these stops, called “pretextual stops,” they now must record themselves on their body-worn cameras stating their reasons for suspecting a more serious crime has occurred, according to the new rules. Officers who fail to do so will be required first to undergo training and will face increasingly severe discipline for subsequent violations.

The five-member Los Angeles Police Commission unanimously approved the new policy, which takes effect immediately.

The vote was made over objections by the police union that represents rank-and-file officers, which said pretextual stops are critical to ensuring public safety and should not be restricted. Critics of the Los Angeles Police Department also spoke out against the measure, saying these types of stops disproportionately affect people of color and should be banned completely.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.