Police commission criticizes ‘high-risk’ plan to catch homicide suspect, but says LAPD fatal shooting was justified

A team of Los Angeles police officers crafted a poor plan to catch a homicide suspect but were justified in shooting him after he drew a gun during a foot pursuit in October, the city’s civilian Police Commission has ruled.

By a 4-0 vote Tuesday, the panel formally disapproved of the tactics deployed by a captain, a detective and an officer involved in the incident, in which Lazzeri Frazier Jr., 21, was shot and killed. The panel also ordered additional tactical training for three detectives, two officers and a sergeant.

However, based on a report on the incident presented to them by LAPD Chief Michel Moore, the panel found the drawing of weapons by three detectives and two officers and the fatal shooting of Frazier by a detective were all within department policy.

According to the chief’s report, police had identified Frazier as a suspect in a homicide and in the robbery of a liquor store, each in Van Nuys. After locating Frazier at his apartment, commanders placed officers outside to wait for Frazier to leave his home, then call in backup to apprehend him on the street — in part to avoid a barricade situation in his apartment.

