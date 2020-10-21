Police Commission rules LAPD officers justified in fatal shooting of man with knife, but faults tactics

The Los Angeles Police Commission ruled Tuesday that the fatal police shooting of 34-year-old Alex Flores Jr. as he charged at an LAPD officer with a kitchen knife in November was justified and within department policy, though they disapproved of the tactics used in the lead-up to the shooting.

The 4-0 ruling — which matched the findings of LAPD Chief Michel Moore — came during a closed portion of the commission’s virtual meeting Tuesday, after a public portion in which Flores’ sister and parents denounced the shooting as unnecessary and racist and called for the officer who opened fire to be prosecuted.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 19 near East 28th Street and South Central Avenue after a witness reported seeing an agitated man walking with a knife down Central in an area where children were walking to school.

Body-camera video released by the LAPD in the days after the shooting showed several officers running down the street toward Flores. One pulled out a Taser, which he would later deploy without striking Flores, while the officer who shot Flores pulled his handgun as he screamed at Flores to drop the knife.

