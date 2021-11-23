Police Commission votes to approve 12% increase in LAPD budget for 2022

The Los Angeles Police Department headquarters is seen in an undated photo. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Police Commission on Tuesday approved a proposed $213-million budget increase for the Police Department next year, a plan that would increase police staffing levels.

The commission voted to approve LAPD Chief Michel Moore’s request for a $1.9-billion budget, representing a 12% increase in spending from the general fund over this year. More than half of the increase sought would cover police salary, related expenses and overtime costs, according to a Nov. 18 letter that Moore sent to the commissioners.

Moore wrote that he is seeking funding to add 94 positions to boost sworn staffing levels to 9,800 funded positions and to restore civilian positions lost through a recent city separation incentive program.

The request for more funding for LAPD resources comes after the City Council cut $150 million from the department in 2020, with the goal of putting that money into social services. Those cuts followed massive demonstrations over the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.

