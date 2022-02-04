Police: Convenience store clerk stabs, kills armed robber in Oxnard

An employee at an Oxnard convenience store stabbed and killed an armed robbery suspect early Thursday morning.

Around 1:55 a.m., a man entered the Circle K convenience store on the 400 block of South Victoria Avenue armed with a gun and demanded cash from the store clerk, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Police say the employee cooperated and gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash.

The armed robber later led the employee out of the store and away from the business. That’s when the employee fought off the robber, pulled out a knife and stabbed him in what police called an “apparent effort to defend himself.”

The clerk was able to escape the robber and return to the convenience store to call 911. The suspect then ran from the scene, police said.

As police arrived on scene of the robbery, a call came into emergency dispatch reporting a man was found on the 3500 block of Pier Walk suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police found the man and determined that he matched the description of the armed robbery suspect. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries several hours later.

He’s been identified only as a 30-year-old man. Police say his handgun was recovered and determined to be a replica.

The robbery and stabbing are under investigation by Oxnard police. Detectives believe both incidents are related and there are no additional suspects.

Authorities say the store employee is cooperating with the investigation and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.