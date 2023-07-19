The frustrating trend of street takeovers and racing continued Tuesday night, though police in a couple cities cracked down and made multiple arrests and citations and impounded several cars.

Dozens of cars, bikes and spectators packed a parking lot in Whittier, as shown in video from the scene.

When police arrived at the lot at the corner of Norwalk and Washington boulevards at about 11 p.m., the vehicles scattered in different directions, according to Key News Network.

Drivers pulled stunts in a Whittier parking lot on July 18, 2023. (Key News Network)

In Rialto, a street racing detail made four arrests for exhibition of speed and another person was arrested for felony evading of law enforcement.

“In addition four vehicles were impounded and 20 citations issued,” the Rialto Police Department said in a news release.

“Street racing is a deadly game that trades lives for adrenaline,” Chief Mark P. Kling said in a statement. “The consequences are far from momentary. It’s a road paved with tragedy, where reckless decisions take innocent lives, shattering families and communities forever. Remember, the real race should always be towards responsibility, safety, and respect for others on the streets.”