Police declare unlawful assembly at site of ‘White Lives Matter’ rally in Huntington Beach as tensions flare

Huntington Beach police declared an unlawful assembly Sunday afternoon around the city’s famous pier as tensions increased among protesters who clashed with Donald Trump supporters and others displaying allegiance to white supremacist groups.

Several hundred people gathered in the plaza area at the base of the pier beginning Sunday morning to demonstrate against the so-called White Lives Matter rally that was set to start at 1 p.m. Police officers stood at the edges of the pier plaza as helicopters and drones circled overhead.

But by 2:30 p.m., police had declared the gathering an unlawful assembly and directed everyone to disperse as tensions heated up among rival demonstrators. Authorities also sent an alert to people’s cell phones in the area ordering them to leave or face arrest.

The protest, which began around 11 a.m., started out peacefully. No large cohorts of people who were expected to attend the scheduled white supremacy rally were present at the pier by Sunday afternoon. However, as the day went on and the crowd swelled, small confrontations between individual attendees, Trump supporters and counterprotesters broke out along Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street. Some traded punches, while others threw verbal jabs within inches of each others faces.

