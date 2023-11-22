A North Hills man is being held without bail on a murder charge after a missing man’s body was found buried in his backyard.

Russell Robinson, 48, was arrested for the murder of 35-year-old Carlos DeLeon, a Guatemalan man who had not been seen since June, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Police received a tip that DeLeon was dead and his body was buried in a North Hills backyard.

After investigators removed a structure and dug up the concrete foundation on Tuesday, “the remains of DeLeon were located,” police said.

During a Tuesday news conference, LAPD Department Chief Alan Hamilton said detectives had been on the case for several weeks and police were “comfortable that we have the right person in custody.”

Robinson is being held at the Valley Jail in Van Nuys on $2 million bail. No information on a court date was available.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Moselle at 818-374-9550. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.