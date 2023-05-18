Infrared video from a police drone captured a foot chase between police and a suspected thief Wednesday morning in Seal Beach.

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. when officers with the Seal Beach Police Department were called about a man checking the handles of car doors. Authorities said with the help of the drone, they were able to find the man hiding on the beach. When he attempted to flee on foot, the drone tracked him and led officers to his location.

Authorities in Seal Beach say that between the two drones the department has, they’ve used them more than 50 times in the last year in different kinds of cases.

As for the suspect who was checking the handles of car doors in the area, he was ultimately arrested for a probation violation.