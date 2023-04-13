Los Angeles police officers engaged in a standoff with a man who allegedly entered a bank with a knife Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 1:40 p.m. after a panic alarm was triggered inside the Bank of Hope on the 2700 block of Olympic Boulevard.

According to an LAPD spokesperson, a man entered the bank with a knife. He was described as a Hispanic man standing about 5 feet 8 inches.

Video from Sky5 showed several LAPD squad cars blocking the exit of the bank’s parking lot.

An LAPD helicopter circled overhead and an armored vehicle responded to the scene and parked next to a black sedan.

An armored vehicle is seen parked next to a black sedan believed to be connected with an armed man who entered a Koreatown bank Thursday, April 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Several armed SWAT officers stood near the armored car and appeared to be talking to a person inside the black sedan.

The man inside the vehicle appeared to be armed with a folding knife, about 5 inches long with a brown handle.

The incident is ongoing and details remain limited at this time.

Gil Leyvas contributed to this story.