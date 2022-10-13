LAPD seen in Inglewood amid a barricade situation on Oct. 13, 2022 (Citizen App)

Officers were engaged in a barricade situation in Inglewood with a murder suspect who had been leading police in a pursuit before crashing on Thursday.

The end-of-pursuit collision happened near the intersection of Florence and Prairie Avenues, where there is still a heavy police presence involving officers with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details surrounding the chase and crash are unclear, but according to Officer Cruz with LAPD, the suspect may have momentarily dragged a victim from the vehicle during the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.