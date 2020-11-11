Police, family seek help in solving shooting that left 2 teens dead in Willowbrook

Family members and police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help to locate whoever is responsible for killing two teenagers found shot to death in the unincorporated Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles last month.

Jamele Hall, 17, and Millyon Colquitt, 16, each had multiple gunshot wounds when they were discovered inside a crashed vehicle near the intersection of 124th Street and Maple Avenue on the night of Oct. 15, authorities said.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Nov. 11, 2020.

