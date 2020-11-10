Police fatally shoot man suspected in deadly stabbing in Santa Fe Springs

A man armed with a knife was fatally shot by police after he stabbed two other individuals with whom he was in a car in Santa Fe Springs Monday, killing one of them, investigators said.

Whittier police responded to the scene around 5:50 p.m., after receiving a 911 call in which they heard someone screaming in the area of Telegraph Road and Norwalk Boulevard, said Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Robert Westphal.

The call led police to believe there may have been a car crash at the intersection, but the first officer to arrive was confronted by a man with a knife, according to Westphal.

The man allegedly charged at the officer, who opened fire. It’s unclear how many shots were fired, or how many struck the man.

Officers determined the man was involved in a struggle inside a car, where he had stabbed a man and a woman, Westphal said.

“It appears that there was an altercation inside the vehicle, at which time the two – possibly family members – were stabbed by the suspect,” the lieutenant said.

Both the female victim and suspect were pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, while the male victim was hospitalized in critical condition Monday night, officials said.

The suspect is believed to be 19 years old.

No further identifying information was available on the victims.

The three individuals were the only ones in the car, and it appears no one else was hurt, Westphal said.

Santa Fe Springs contracts law enforcement services from Whittier police, and sheriff’s officials are assisting Whittier police in their investigation.

No further details were available Monday night.