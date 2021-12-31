Police fatally shoot man who rammed patrol cars in Beaumont

A man who was wanted on a felony warrant was fatally shot early by Friday Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies and other officers after allegedly ramming into patrol vehicles in Beaumont, officials said.

The incident unfolded about 10 p.m. Thursday, when deputies from the Perris station responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 17000 block of Ridge Canyon Drive in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest. The man was not found at the location, but deputies learned he had a felony warrant for a violation of an assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, kidnapping, vandalism and a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies searched the area before learning the man was in the area of the 10 Freeway and Beaumont Avenue in Beaumont.

A sheriff’s helicopter spotted the man’s vehicle about 1:05 a.m. Friday along the 400 block of East Fourth Street, and additional deputies were requested to assist in his arrest.

The man was still in the vehicle when deputies and officers arrived at the scene. He then allegedly tried to drive away by ramming an occupied vehicle and multiple police cars, officials said.

“An officer and deputy involved shooting occurred at that time,” officials said in the news release without elaborating.

At one point, an officer was trapped under a vehicle and couldn’t get out, officials said.

Surrounding police agencies responded to the scene, along with an armored vehicle that was able to get the officer out. He was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening. No other law enforcement officials were injured in the incident.

“Numerous attempts were made to have the suspect exit the vehicle, and after no movement, deputies safely approached the vehicle and found the suspect deceased on scene,” the news release stated. The man has not been identified.

Video from the scene showed a large law enforcement presence as officials tried to make contact with the man in the vehicle.

The man’s truck appeared to be off a roadway and still had its windshield wipers on, the video showed.

Authorities said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol as well as the Beaumont and Banning police departments were involved in the shooting, though it is unclear how many fired their guns.

“The involved deputes and officers will be placed on administrative leave per their Department policies, the news release stated.

A Riverside County District Attorney’s Office investigator will lead the inquiry, and will be assisted by the Sheriff’s Department’s force investigations detail.