Police fatally shoot robbery suspect along 10 Freeway in El Monte

Authorities are investigating after police shot and killed a robbery suspect near the 10 Freeway in El Monte Monday.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. at the corner of Durfee Road and Garvey Avenue, following a report of a man stealing from a store nearby, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting El Monte police in their investigation.

Responding officers spotted a man they believed to be the perpetrator, and he ran onto the 10 Freeway off-ramp, officials said.

Two officers wound up in a fight with the suspect after they caught up to him, and at least one officer opened fire during the scuffle, according to investigators.

The robbery suspect was struck and died at the scene, deputies said.

Authorities did not say whether the man was armed or give an indication of what prompted the use of lethal force.

No officers were hurt.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the area under investigation was an embankment between the freeway’s off- and on-ramp at Garvey Avenue, with a law enforcement tent surrounded by crime tape.

Investigators remained at the scene Monday night, and no further details were available.